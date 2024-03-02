Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.71

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 20132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $527.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,084,000.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

Read More

