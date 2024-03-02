Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$174.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.35. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46.
About Petrus Resources
