Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$174.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.35. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46.

About Petrus Resources

Featured Stories

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

