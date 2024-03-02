Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

BDI stock opened at C$9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$559.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.71. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$9.92.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.