Valhi, Inc. (VHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 26th

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Valhi has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Valhi Price Performance

NYSE:VHI opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Valhi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Barclays PLC increased its position in Valhi by 879.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valhi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 204,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Valhi by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valhi by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Valhi by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

