Navcoin (NAV) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,317.33 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00147158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00035784 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019438 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

