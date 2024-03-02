OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

OceanaGold Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.80 on Friday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

