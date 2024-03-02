Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Up 42.1% in February

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

BLCN stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

