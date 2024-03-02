Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0997 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Lundin Gold Stock Performance
LUGDF stock opened at C$12.00 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.76.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Gold
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.