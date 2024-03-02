Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0997 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

LUGDF stock opened at C$12.00 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.76.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

