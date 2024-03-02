Murray International (LON:MYI) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.30 Per Share

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Murray International’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Murray International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MYI opened at GBX 247 ($3.13) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 245.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 241.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,372.22 and a beta of 0.78. Murray International has a 12-month low of GBX 218.50 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 275.84 ($3.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Murray International Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

