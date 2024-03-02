Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.66 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

