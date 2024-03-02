BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 183,400 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

BIMI Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of BIMI stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. BIMI has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

Get BIMI alerts:

BIMI (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. BIMI had a negative return on equity of 133.29% and a negative net margin of 94.58%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BIMI

BIMI Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BIMI in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIMI by 521.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIMI in the second quarter worth $52,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.