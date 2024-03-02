Bancor (BNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.38 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Bancor has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001447 BTC on exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $119.76 million and $11.38 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00016378 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,153.08 or 1.00019592 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.46 or 0.00172924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008859 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,161,741 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,161,740.50857121 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.90685598 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 397 active market(s) with $10,092,215.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.