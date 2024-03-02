International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IGT

International Game Technology Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 36,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.