Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Everi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everi

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of Everi stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Everi has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Everi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.