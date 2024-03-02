Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSTL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $19.94 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,379 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $27,690.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,340 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $87,147.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,379 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $27,690.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,799 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

