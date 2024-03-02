American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Robert W. Baird

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.25.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMWD

American Woodmark Trading Up 2.0 %

AMWD stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.