Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.27.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.78 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -140.74%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

