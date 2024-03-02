Veritas Investment Research Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.27.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IIP.UN

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.80. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.74%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.