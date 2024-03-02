Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$88.90.

GRT.UN opened at C$75.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.40 and a beta of 1.12. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$62.72 and a 12-month high of C$86.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,650.00%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

