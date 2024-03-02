GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Desjardins

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.33.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$38.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$558.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$35.17 and a 1-year high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5576238 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

