Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski Sells 7,649 Shares

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,453.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

FFIC opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.84 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 116.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,158,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,210,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

