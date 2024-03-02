EQB (TSE:EQB) Receives Reduce Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research restated their reduce rating on shares of EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares lowered EQB from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered EQB from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$102.88.

EQB Stock Down 1.3 %

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB stock opened at C$85.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$90.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.72. EQB has a 12-month low of C$53.86 and a 12-month high of C$97.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 17.19%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

