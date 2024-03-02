Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at CIBC

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.88.

Get Empire alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Empire

Empire Stock Performance

Empire Announces Dividend

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$34.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.22. Empire has a twelve month low of C$33.22 and a twelve month high of C$40.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Linton acquired 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.