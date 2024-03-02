Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Akhil Jain Sells 250 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gartner Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $471.48 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

