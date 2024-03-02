Eric Drape Sells 9,815 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Drape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,000,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696,340 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,048,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,007.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 339,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

