Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) CEO Joshua T. Brumm Sells 5,520 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,495,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYN opened at $29.13 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

