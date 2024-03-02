SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.26.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SOUN stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $7.91.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 8,707.83% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock worth $1,073,608. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 58,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 176,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 676,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvidia Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

