Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Given “Hold” Rating at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty restated their hold rating on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00.

FSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $0.80 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fisker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.76.

NYSE FSR opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Fisker has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fisker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,856,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 918,802 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in Fisker by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 19,311,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fisker by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,634 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 0.7% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,365,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the third quarter valued at about $31,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

