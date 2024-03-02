Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,147 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 561,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

