Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.64.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $45.68 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $48.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,938,000 after buying an additional 606,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after acquiring an additional 174,915 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,375,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

