Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.05.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $221.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $230.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

