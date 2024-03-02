Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.80.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after buying an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $259,967,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after buying an additional 2,533,877 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.