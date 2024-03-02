Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $148.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.70. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,776,000 after buying an additional 381,860 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

