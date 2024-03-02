Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Vertex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.78.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Vertex has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $525,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,350,717.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $525,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,350,717.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 50,227 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,439,003.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,707,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,915,692.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,570. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vertex by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

