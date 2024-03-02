BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$110.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.82.
In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.71, for a total transaction of C$4,435,580.00. In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.71, for a total value of C$4,435,580.00. Insiders have sold 427,656 shares of company stock worth $37,793,044 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
