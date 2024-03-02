CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CEU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.34.

TSE:CEU opened at C$4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.73. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$4.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. Analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5945166 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

