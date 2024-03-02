Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.82.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$97.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.92. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$67.13 and a 52-week high of C$98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,656 shares of company stock worth $37,793,044. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

