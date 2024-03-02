Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$65.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.38.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$65.77 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$62.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6970021 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

