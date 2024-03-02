Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Richard J. Lashley Buys 10,000 Shares

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is -12.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $209,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,853,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,478 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

