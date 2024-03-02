Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf Sells 3,774 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $63.48.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SFM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $31,911,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

