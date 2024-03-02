Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Christopher K. Murray Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,045,000 after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,144,000 after purchasing an additional 156,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

