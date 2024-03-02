Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CFO Sells $464,056.49 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,573 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $464,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Joseph Simon sold 8,149 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $428,637.40.

On Friday, February 9th, Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $586,384.00.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

