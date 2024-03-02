ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Purchases $203,175.00 in Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $75.14 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $75.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,676,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,892,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439,896 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $297,948,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.