Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Voss Capital, Llc Purchases 25,000 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Voss Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $271,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,326,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Voss Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Voss Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Voss Capital, Llc bought 6,108 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $65,050.20.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 0.8 %

ALTG stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.52 million, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $20.60.

Alta Equipment Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.53%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 60,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

