Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $76.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,022,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 601,129 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

