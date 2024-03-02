Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.43.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. Equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

