BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in February

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $84.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $104.67.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

