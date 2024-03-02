DeepOnion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $206.65 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $206.65 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

