Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,677.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

