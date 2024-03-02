Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 15.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $572,000.

About Benitec Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.